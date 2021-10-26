Wilco share covers of The Beatles’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and ‘Dig A Pony’

Wilco have shared two covers by The Beatles as part of a celebration of the band’s final album ‘Let It Be’.

The band have covered ‘Dig A Pony’ from the record and ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ which featured as a B-side to the ‘Get Back’ single, for Amazon Music’s [RE]DISCOVER campaign, which is focusing on The Beatles final era this month. You can listen to Wilco’s take on the tracks below.

It comes after a new deluxe version of ‘Let It Be’ was released earlier this month.

The physical and digital “super deluxe” ‘Let It Be’ collections featured 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track ‘Let It Be’ EP and the never-before-released 14-track ‘Get Back’ stereo LP mix, which was compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry has also shared The Beatles classic ‘All You Need Is Love’ for a new Gap advert.

In a new Instagram post announcing the partnership with Gap, Perry revealed that she used to work in one of the company’s shops in Santa Barbara, California.

She wrote: “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a @markromanek-directed holiday campaign dreams do come true!”

As part of the campaign, Gap is donating $1 (73p) per stream of the new cover on Spotify to Baby2Baby, whose mission is “to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country”.​

In other Beatles news, Peter Jackson’s forthcoming documentary series The Beatles: Get Back will premiere on Disney+ from November 25-27.

The Beatles: Get Back will tell “the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.”

Wilco singer-guitarist Jeff Tweedy meanwhile, recently appeared on the latest soundtrack for Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, performing a stripped-back version of the show’s theme.