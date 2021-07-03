Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy covers Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Kokomo, IN’

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has shared an intimate cover of Japanese Breakfast‘s ‘Kokomo, IN’ via his latest Instagram Live.

Tweedy, from a side profile, is seen seated in front of some outlandish curtains, his cozy acoustic version of Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Jubilee’ cut matching the original’s dreamlike ambience.

Upon seeing Tweedy’s rendition, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner shared a post to Instagram (July 2) conveying her excitement, saying: “Words can’t begin to express how mind blowing it is to discover this vid of Jeff Tweedy covering ‘Kokomo, IN’.

“Wilco has been such a huge influence on my music for so many years.”

Zauner continued to detail those influences, highlighting various nuances from some of Wilco’s most colourful tracks, including ‘Jesus’ and ‘Posing for Cars’. See the full post and a snippet of Tweedy’s performance below.

Last month Tweedy – as part of his long-running livestream show The Tweedy Show – shared a cover of Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s collaborative single, ‘Like I Used To’, performing the May release alongside his son, Spencer.

Also in June, Wilco announced they’d be embarking on a run of rescheduled US tour dates.

Originally announced in march 2020, the band will set out on their ‘It’s Time’ co-headline tour with Sleater-Kinney this August, before undertaking a series of festival appearances and solo headline events.