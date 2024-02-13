Wild Beasts’ Tom Fleming returns as One True Pairing with ‘Mid-Life Crisis’

Wild Beasts’ Tom Fleming has returned under the moniker One True Pairing, armed with the new single ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ – check out the video below.

The singer and multi-instrumentalist played bass in the beloved indie rock band from 2005 until their split in 2018, and debuted under his current name the following year with a self-titled album.

After a break, Fleming returned with the single ‘Frozen Food Centre’ back in November, and now follows it up with this track, a reflective, soul-searching song about growing older. “Life is short and goes on forever/ Die young or live to regret,” he sings.

The track is produced by John ‘Spud’ Murphy (Lankum, black midi, caroline) and the video stars Murder in Successville’s Marek Larwood.

“We all believe we’re someone until the universe proves us otherwise,” Fleming said. “Marek perfectly captures this in his performance as a Thameslink suit who is able to find the absurd pitiful, then hilarious. You can laugh, sure, but it’s you too.”

Fleming has also disclosed details of an upcoming One True Pairing live show, to take place at an unnamed, “intimate” London venue on February 20. Fans can enter a competition for the chance to win a ticket to the show here. The show will be Fleming’s first live performance in three years.

Wild Beasts announced their intentions to split back in September 2017, deciding it was time to “leave this orbit”. They released five acclaimed studio albums together, concluding with 2016’s ‘Boy King’.

“We’re care takers to something precious and don’t want to have it diminish as we move forward in out lives,” said Wild Beasts in a statement. “Thank you for your love and energy and for helping us make it what it is. We consider ourselves remarkably fortunate to have lived out this dream.”