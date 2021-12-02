Wiley suspended from Twitter again for attacking Campaign Against Antisemitism

Wiley has been suspended from Twitter following an attack on Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

Using the handle @WileyRecordings, he attacked a member of CAA in a since-deleted tweet (via Daily Mail), sharing an image of himself in Hasidic dress and a video titled “the Jewish Faces that Control Hiphop and Mainstream Black Music.”

In another since-deleted tweet, he said: “The more they block me the harder I go and when I get through the door I will stand there and look in their faces with the same look they don’t wanna see….They are just angry they can’t control me…”

He then moved over to Instagram (@wileyrecords), posting a screenshot from his Twitter account with the caption: “No point shutting me down I got 20 burner accounts to use lol”. This was followed by an Instagram Live, in which he taunted a senior figure in the CAA and called him a “coward”. Wiley’s Instagram has also since been suspended.

Having promised not to allow #Wiley to return @TwitterSafety has allowed @WileyRecordings to launch a new tirade about how to “separate the ‘good Jews’ from the ‘Satanic Jews’” and how “Jewish faces” control “black music”. It’s happening now.@Twitter, get a grip and #BanWiley. https://t.co/ZYDr0yaH8M — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) December 2, 2021

In 2020, the rapper faced backlash after making anti-Semitic comments that led to his eventual suspension from social media sites. The London MC started his tweets by talking about the music industry, writing: “A record deal is not to benefit you it’s to make the person who gave you the advance rich as hell while you take 17 or 18 % of net profit after costs.”

He then added: “If you work for a company owned by 2 Jewish men and you challenge the Jewish community in anyway of course you will get fired.

“In fact there are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to understand why.”

Wiley’s comments and the backlash that followed led to a review of his MBE by the Cabinet Office. He later publicly apologised for the comments in an interview with Sky News, claiming that he was “not racist”.

This latest incident follows recent news of a warrant being issued for Wiley‘s arrest after he failed to turn up for his court hearing on September 27.

The rapper was charged with burglary and assault in August. He is alleged to have broken into kickboxer Ali Jacko’s house and kicked him while he was relaxing with friends.