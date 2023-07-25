Will.i.am reveals Britney Spears is “full of ideas” for new music

Will.i.am has shared that Britney Spears is brimming with creative ideas for new music, adding there is good reason to expect some new releases from her.

The two have worked on a number of songs together in the past, including ‘Scream And Shout’, ‘Big Fat Bass’ and ‘Work Bitch’. Their fourth collaboration, ‘Mind Your Business’, was released on Friday (July 21).

Now, speaking to TMZ, the Black Eyed Peas frontman shared what it was like to work with the princess of pop. “I can tell you from this experience, the fine-tuning of ‘Mind Your Business’, she sent over some ideas, like ‘Hey, put this on it’, and then I’m like ‘Yo Britney, this idea that you just gave right there is actually a new song and this is freakin crazy!’,” he said.

He also told the publication that Spears has great ideas, almost as if she is an “ideation machine”, and discussed the potential songs she may be sitting on.

“She had ideas and an idea factory. I can only imagine that Britney is sitting on a plethora of songs that she has done with different producers. I am pretty sure that her and Pharrell have stuff that is unreleased,” he said, adding “No artist that is that prolific, that is an ideation machine, doesn’t have a plethora of stuff.”

The singer and producer shared that Spears is still very much invested in music and is certain that whenever she decides to record something new, it will be a smash.

“The moment she goes to a studio and focuses on a record, you know it’s going to be earth shattering. It’s going to be earth shattering because there is not that many people that have been through what she has been through that are going to help folks who are in similar situations,” he said.

He added: “Maybe she’s going to want to dig in the past or maybe, just maybe she would want to start fresh but whatever it is, it is going to be amazing. I know it.”

‘Mind Your Business’ is the second song Spears’ has been featured on since her conservatorship ended. The track was a surprise as most of it was recorded back in 2013, a year after the two released their collaborative 2012 Number One ‘Scream & Shout’.

Will.i.am revealed that this was the perfect time to finish the song and release it due to the track’s meaning. He revealed to TMZ that on the surface it is about Spears’ history with paparazzi and the feeling of losing all privacy, but it is also about how everyone’s personal lives are invaded daily.

‘Mind Your Business’ serves as a prelude to Will.i.am’s upcoming fifth solo album, following on from the Lil Wayne-featuring ‘The Formula’.

Last year, Spears joined forces with Elton John on the single ‘Hold Me Closer’ – a reimagined version of his hit ‘Tiny Dancer’.

The song was Spears’ first new release since she was released from her 13-year conservatorship in late 2021. Created by her father, Jamie Spears, the court-ordered conservatorship started in 2008 and led to the #FreeBritney’ movement.

Earlier this month, Spears announced details of her long-awaited memoir titled The Woman In Me. “It’s coming, my story, on my terms… at last. Are you ready?” the pop star wrote in a post on social media.