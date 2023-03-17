Watch Will Joseph Cook throw the grooviest pity party in new video for ‘MF BASSLINE’

Will Joseph Cook has released a video for his latest single, ‘MF BASSLINE’, a vivid indie-pop track that embraces the fun within the low moments of life.

The video, directed by Rob Strange, features Cook going about his day and dancing around while wearing a speaker on his head. The quirky video and song are Cook’s newest release following his third album, 2022’s ‘Every Single Thing’.

“‘MF BASSLINE’ is about giving my inner negativity a voice,” said the 25-year-old Tunbridge Wells musician. “In the past I always felt uncomfortable indulging that rawness but I’ve learnt that bottling it up only seems to make it worse.”

He explained that: “Hopefully someone who’s struggling feels seen by the lyrics and the track helps them air out their issues a bit.”

Upon the release of ‘MF BASELINE’, Cook is set to embark on a North American headline tour in April and an EU and UK summer tour.

April 2023

2 – Pal Norte Festival, Monterrey, Mexico

3 – HOB – Bronze Peacock, Houston TX

4 – The Echo Lounge & Music Lounge, Dallas TX

6 – recordBar, Kansas City KC

7 – 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN

8 – Schubas, Chicago IL

10 – The Basement, Columbus OH

11 – The Garrison, Toronto ON

13 – Mercury Lounge, New York NY

15 – Songbyrd, Washington, DC

17 – Warehouse on Watts, Philadelphia, PA

18 – Café 939 @ Berklee, Boston, MA

20 – Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles CA

21 – Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

June 2023

25 – Helios, Cologne

26 – Maschinehaus, Berlin

28 – Paradiso (Upstairs), Amsterdam

29 – Pop Up du Label, Paris

Cook has three albums to date, his debut, 2017’s ‘Sweet Dreamer’, 2020’s ‘Something To Feel Good About’ and his third successful album, 2022’s ‘Every Single Thing’.