William Doyle releases ‘Nothing At All’ from upcoming album ‘Great Spans Of Muddy Time’

William Doyle has shared a new song called ‘Nothing At All’ – you can listen to it below.

The former East India Youth musician will release his new album ‘Great Spans Of Muddy Time’ on March 19 via Tough Love Records, following on from 2019’s ‘Your Wilderness Revisited’.

Having shared the record’s lead track ‘And Everything Changed (But I Feel Alright)’ last month, Doyle has now offered up the synth-led second single.

“I was aware that time was limited/ And that I’d have to keep it brief/ But then the words came out in all the wrong orders/ The rest were jammed behind my teeth“, the artist sings in the first verse of ‘Nothing At All’.

Doyle has described ‘Great Spans Of Muddy Time’ as “kind of Englishman-gone-mad, scrambling around the verdancy of the country’s pastures looking for some sense”, adding: “It has its seeds in Robert Wyatt, early [Brian] Eno, Robyn Hitchcock, and Syd Barrett.”

He continued: “I became obsessed with Monty Don. I like his manner and there’s something about him I relate to. He once described periods of depression in his life as consisting of ‘nothing but great spans of muddy time’. When I read that quote I knew it would be the title of this record.

“Something about the sludgy mulch of the album’s darker moments, and its feel of perpetual autumnal evening, seemed to fit so well with those words. I would also be lying if I said it didn’t chime with my mental health experiences as well.”

‘Great Spans Of Muddy Time’ will also include songs such as ‘I Need To Keep You In My Life’, ‘Shadowtackling’, ‘Semi-bionic’ and ‘A Forgotten Film’. You can see the full tracklist below and pre-order/pre-save the album here.

1. ‘I Need To Keep You In My Life’

2. ‘And Everything Changed (But I Feel Alright)’

3. ‘Somewhere Totally Else’

4. ‘Shadowtackling’

5. ‘Who Cares’

6. ‘Nothing At All’

7. ‘Rainfalls’

8. ‘New Uncertainties’

9. ‘St. Giles’ Hill’

10. ‘Semi-bionic’

11. ‘A Forgotten Film’

12. ‘Theme from Muddy Time’

13. ‘[a sea of thoughts behind it]’

Last April saw Doyle record a charity single called ‘Inside I’ll Sing’ as part of the ‘Isolation Choir’, which also featured Alt-J‘s Joe Newman, composer Anna Meredith, Hatis Noit and Douglas Dare in its line-up.