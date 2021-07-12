Willow Smith confirms Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker and more on new album tracklist

Willow Smith has announced the tracklist for her upcoming new album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’, confirming collaborations with the likes of Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘The Anxiety’ – which was a collaborative record with Tyler Cole under the moniker The Anxiety – is set for release on Friday (July 16).

Posting on Instagram over the weekend, Willow confirmed the 11 tracks on ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ as well as details of a host of collaborations.

In addition to Willow’s previously released Barker team-up ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’, which came out back in April, the Blink-182 drummer will also feature on Willow and Lavigne’s track ‘G R O W’.

Advertisement

Other guests on Willow’s new album include Cherry Glazerr, Tierra Whack and Ayla Tesler-Mabe.

You can check out the tracklist for Willow’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ below.

1) ​t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (feat. Travis Barker)

2) FUCK You

3) Gaslight (feat. Travis Barker)

4) don’t SAVE ME

5) naïve

6) Lipstick

7) Come Home (feat. Ayla Tesler-Mabe)

8) 4ever

9) XTRA (feat. Tierra Whack)

10) G R O W (feat. Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker)

11) ¡BREAKOUT! (feat. Cherry Glazerr)

Willow first revealed in an interview last month that her new album features a collaboration with Avril Lavigne.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited that I’m going to be having a song on the album with Avril Lavigne. She is so iconic,” she said. “From [ages] 13 to 16, she was my idol. It’s really nice to be able to have a quintessential pop-punk record with the pop-punk queen.”