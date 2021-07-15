Win a Fender Vintera ’50s Stratocaster electric guitar worth $1,369

Have you always wanted to be a rock star but just didn’t know when to start or how? Well, take this as your sign to kick things off. We’re partnering with Swee Lee to give away a Fender Vintera ’50s Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Seafoam Green (worth $1,369/RM4,340/VND23.600.000) to one lucky winner.

The Vintera series is Fender’s attempt at bridging vintage-style tones and playability into the modern age. As a tribute to the first Stratocasters ever released, this ’50s-inspired model retains the iconic ‘chime’ and clarity that the guitar built its name upon, while its hardware and physical specifications also hark back to the early days of rock’n’roll.

Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Hank Marvin were among the Strat’s earliest adopters, but the Vintera ’50s Stratocaster is equally suited for all music that demands clean guitar tones as a base. Think R&B, indie pop, funk, blues, surf and even ambient genres. Learn more about the guitar and its features here.

Simply follow the steps below to enter this competition:

Like the following post and follow both @nme.asia and @sweeleemusic on Instagram

Tag a friend on the post, and tell us who your favourite guitarist is and why

This competition is only open to residents of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. Participants must be at least 18 years old. Contest closes 23:59 SGT on July 28, 2021. The winner will be picked at random and notified via Instagram on August 4, 2021.

To read the full Terms and Conditions, head here.

[Editor’s note: Swee Lee and NME are both owned by BandLab Technologies.]