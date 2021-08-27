Win! A vinyl copy of John Mayer’s ‘Sob Rock’ or Clairo’s ‘Sling’

Are you the biggest John Mayer or Clairo fan? You’re in luck, because we’re giving away a vinyl record of ‘Sob Rock’ or ‘Sling’ to two lucky followers.

‘Sob Rock’ marks Mayer’s first album in four years, following 2017’s ‘The Search For Everything’. On it, the singer-songwriter pays homage to the ’70s and ’80s with tracks like ‘Last Train Home’ and ‘Shot In The Dark’. The 10-track record also features his 2018 feel-good pop rock gem ‘New Light’, alongside the slow-burning ‘I Guess I Just Feel Like’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Will Lavin called it a “stimulating body of work with ample substance, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously”. “Less focused on his innate individuality, it’s a John Mayer passion project that toasts to the good old days, when musicians were more inclined to follow instincts and feelings than clicks and likes.”

Meanwhile, ‘Sling’ is the long-awaited sophomore album from Clairo, who made a breakthrough in 2019 with her critically acclaimed debut album ‘Immunity’. The new album was awarded five stars from NME’s Rhian Daly, who lauded it as a record that finds Claire Cottrill doing what she does best.

For a chance to win either record, just follow the steps below:

Each of the two winners will receive either ‘Sob Rock’ or ‘Sling’.

This competition is only open to residents of Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. Contest closes Sep 3, 2021. The winners will be picked at random and notified via DM on Sep 8, 2021.