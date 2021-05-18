Stand a chance to win either an NME tote bag, cap or t-shirt

Calling all NME Asia fans: we’ve got a couple of pieces of NME merch up for grabs – and you could win.

We’re selecting five lucky winners who will walk away with either an NME tote bag, cap or t-shirt.

The NME cotton canvas tote bag is solid and roomy – perfect for all your essentials and more, while the NME cap is of quick-dry nylon material with a surf-style design in the colour black. The casual NME t-shirt – which is available in five different sizes – is made out of 100 per cent combed cotton with our iconic logo emblazoned across the chest. See more details at the NME Shop here.

To enter this competition, simply follow the steps below:

Like and follow @nme.asia on Instagram

Tag three friends on this post and tell us why you love music

Register your entry in the Google Form below

This competition is only open to residents of Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Contest closes June 1, 2021. Winners will be picked at random and notified on June 2, 2021.

NME Asia launched the NME Shop in November 2020. Catered to musicians and music fans alike, the online store offers a range of products, including vinyl records, music gear and studio equipment. It also includes official merchandise, from NME-branded logo tees, hoodies, totes and caps to vintage-inspired graphic tees from Daydreamer.