Win a pair of limited-edition Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi sneakers

To celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, Foo Fighters have collaborated with Vans to release a ‘signature’ pair of sneakers – and we’re giving six pairs away.

The limited-edition kicks are a spin on Vans’ classic Sk8-Hi silhouette, with Foo Fighters’ iconic logo printed in white on one side of the shoe and the band name on the heel.

All you have to do to stand a chance to win a pair is:

Like and follow @nme.asia on Instagram Tag three friends on this post and tell us in the comments why you are the biggest Foo Fighters fan and why you deserve to win this pair of sneakers Register your entry in the form appended below

This competition is only open to residents of Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Winners will be picked at random and notified on February 15, 2021.

Besides the sneakers, the Foos are preparing to release their 10th album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, this Friday (Feb 5).

Frontman Dave Grohl said the band set out to do something “fresh” for the forthcoming record. “Since it’s our 10th record and 25th anniversary, we decided years ago that we wanted to do something that sounded fresh,” he told NME.

“We’ve made some many different types of albums, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things. We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought ‘Fuck that, let’s make a party album’.”