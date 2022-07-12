WINNER halt promotions for new album ‘Holiday’ after leader Kang Seung Yoon injures his ankle

K-pop boyband WINNER have put promotional activities for their new mini-album ‘Holiday’ on hold after their leader Kang Seung Yoon injured his ankle.

On July 11, YG Entertainment shared a statement announcing the group’s temporary break from promoting their latest mini-album ‘Holiday’, after Kang Seung Yoon sustained an ankle injury. The agency shared that the singer had felt discomfort in his ankle following a performance on the prior day and visited a hospital.

“Today (July 11), the test results confirmed an ankle ligament injury. While there will be no difficulties in his daily life, we received the doctor’s diagnosis that he temporarily needs rest,” said YG, per Soompi. “As a result, WINNER will be taking a break from this week’s music shows, where performance is necessary.”

However, the agency noted the group’s desire to interact with their fans, adding that WINNER will “continue with certain schedules that require limited movement.”

“We plan to discuss future music show appearances depending on the artist’s recovery status and would appreciate if you could understand this aspect with an open mind,” it said. “We will prioritise our artists’ health and safety and do our best for Kang Seung Yoon’s quick recovery.”

Earlier this month, WINNER made their long-awaited comeback with their fourth mini-album ‘Holiday’, which was led by the single ‘I Love U’. The record had marked their first domestic release as a full group since their 2020 studio album ‘Remember’, which featured the title track of the same name and a pre-release single, ‘Hold’. The boyband went on hiatus to serve their mandatory military service terms shortly after the release.