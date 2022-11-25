SB19, ena mori and more nominated for Wish Music Awards

Wish Music has announced its list of nominees for next year’s instalment of the Wish Music Awards.

According to the organisation, 53 acts are nominated for the awards’ 19 major categories. As per Wish Music tradition, the winners of the awards will receive a cash prize of PHP25,000 and PHP100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Some of notable nominees this year include P-pop supergroup SB19, who are nominated for Wish Pop Song of the Year, Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year, and Wish Group of the Year. Other P-pop groups are also in contention for the awards, including sibling-groups BINI and BGYO.

ena mori is being nominated for Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year and Wish Breakthrough Artist, together with SB19’s FELIP and JRLDM. Three of the original IV of Spades members also join the nominations, with Zild and BLASTER both nominated for Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year, while Unique Salonga’s ‘Reality Checklist’ is a contender in the Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year category. Check the full list of nominees here.

Polling period for the awards start on November 28 and will conclude on January 6, 2023. 30 percent of a nominee’s final score will be determined by the public vote, while the remaining percent will come from the awards’ panel of judges. The Wisher’s Choice Award will be given to the nominee with the most number of votes. The live awards ceremony is currently scheduled for January 22.

Other special awards include the Wishclusive Elite Circle award, which will be given to acts whose Wish-exclusive performances amassed at least 10 million views on YouTube. The KDR Icon of Musical Excellence will be given to “musical icons who have made a mark in the industry” while the KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy will be given to artists who have made significant contributions to charitable causes.

Nominees for some of the major awards announced include:

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year:

4th Impact – ‘Here We Go’

ena mori – ‘Vivid’

Maymay Entrata – ‘Amakabogera’

SB19 – ‘Bazinga’

Wish Pop Song of the Year:

G22 — ‘BANG’

BINI — ‘Golden Arrow’

BGYO — ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’

SB19 — ‘WYAT’

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year:

Zack Tabudlo — ‘Asan Ka Na Ba’

Zild — ‘Isang Anghel’

The Juans — ‘Liwanag’

BLASTER — ‘NARARARARAMDAMAN’

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year:

of Mercury — ‘ENOUGH’

Paul Pablo — ‘Kaya’

Arthur Nery — ‘Pagsamo’

Unique Salonga — ‘Reality Checklist’

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

ena mori

FELIP

JRLDM

Wish Group of the Year:

Ben&Ben

Lola Amour

SB19

Wish Artist of the Year:

Flow G

Moira Dela Torre

Zack Tabudlo