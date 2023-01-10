Zack Tabudlo, Moira Dela Torre and more to perform for Wish Music Awards

Filipino radio station Wish 107.5 has announced the performers for the upcoming Wish Music Awards ceremony later this month.

The ceremony, which will be held at the Big Dome in Manila this January 22, will feature an all-OPM series of performances by Moira Dela Torre, Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo, Adie, Flow G, ena mori, Nik Makino and Lo Ki. The ceremony will be hosted by Gretchen Ho and Christian Batista, and directed by Paolo Valenciano, who was behind the recent successful Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo reunion concert.

We're starting 2023 by shining a bright light on the OPM scene! The 8th Wish Music Awards will take place on January 22, at the Big Dome, featuring performances from @moiradelatorre @BenAndBenMusic @zacktabudlo @Adadieee @plojiflowg199x @enamorimusic @nikmakinobish, and Lo Ki. pic.twitter.com/bDkfdk5Elp — Wish FM 107.5 (@wish1075) January 9, 2023

Voting for awards closed on January 6. Fan online votes will comprise 30 per cent of a nominee’s total score, with the remaining score decided by a panel of judges. Among some of the notable nominations for this year’s awards include Moira dela Torre’s ‘Kumpas’, Ben&Ben’s ‘The Ones We Once Loved’, Badang Lapis’ ‘Huling Mensahe’ and Janine Teñoso’s ‘Laro’ vying for the Song of The Year award, as well as a three-way battle between Flow G, Moira Dela Torre and Zack Tabudlo for Artist of The Year.

Moira Dela Torre has confirmed that she will be embarking on her first-ever world tour – which has yet to be officially announced but has been teased as of September – later this year. The tour is set to kick off with a show at the Araneta Coliseum on February 3.

Dela Torre last released the twin singles, ‘Pabilin’ and ‘Pagitan’ in late October 2021, followed by rendition of Christmas song ‘Silent Night’ in December that year.

Ben&Ben recently completed a North American tour late last year, releasing a new single called ‘Dear’ on November 25 to mark their homecoming. Their fifth single for 2022, ‘Dear’ followed the singles ‘Mag-ingat’, ‘Paninindigan Kita’, ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ and ‘The Ones We Once Loved’.

Zack Tabudlo was revealed as the most-streamed local artist in the Philippines in the 2022 Spotify Wrapped following a prolific year, where he released 11 singles, both solo and collaborative. He kicked off the year with his James Reid collaboration ‘HATDOG’, released on New Year’s Day, before going on to release a consistent string of material including April’s ‘As You Are’, July’s ‘Yakap’, and his collaboration with fellow top fiver Moira Dela Torre, ‘Iba’.