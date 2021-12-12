Wiz Khalifa drops surprise project ‘Wiz Got Wings’

Wiz Khalifa has dropped a surprise new project called ‘Wiz Got Wings’ – you can take a listen below.

The Taylor Gang head honcho’s latest release sees him team up with producers Cardo Got Wings and Sledgren, who have been behind what some would argue are Wiz’s best tracks, starting with some of the records on his 2010 breakthrough mixtape ‘Kush & Orange Juice’.

The new project – which features some Blaxploitation cinema-inspired cover art – is made up of 14 tracks and sees appearances from Curren$y, Larry June and Taylor Gang members Chevy Woods, Young Deji, and Fedd The God.

‘Wiz Got Wings’ is Wiz’s fourth release of 2021, following ‘#FUCC2020’, ‘Taylor Nights’ and ‘Taylor Cinema’. His last studio album was 2018’s ‘Rolling Papers 2’, the sequel to his 2011 album of the same name.

You can listen to ‘Wiz Got Wings’ below:

‘Wiz Got Wings’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Player Of The Year’

2. ‘Can’t Stay Sober’

3. ‘Personal Party’

4. Dr. Dankenstein (Feat. Fedd The God)

5. ‘Purple Fantasy’ (Feat. Young Deji)

6. ‘Shop Around’

7. ‘Solid Gold’

8. ‘The Finer Things’

9. ‘2 Stoned For TV’ (Feat. Curren$y)

10. More Than Ever’

11. ‘Blacc Tarantino’

12. ‘Know Better’ (Feat. Larry June)

13. ‘Wiz Got Wings’

14. ‘The Kid Frankie Pt.2’ (Feat. Chevy Woods)

Earlier this year, Wiz Khalifa was confirmed to play Parliament leader George Clinton in a new Casablanca Records biopic.

As reported by Deadline, Spinning Gold, a film about Casablanca Records chief Neil Bogart, is currently in production. The film will chart the rise of the Bogart’s Buddah and Casablanca labels during the 1960s and 1970s.

Spinning Gold has been in development for over a decade. Justin Timberlake was in talks to play Bogart as far back as 2011.

Director Timothy Scott Bogart said in a statement obtained by Deadline: “Spinning Gold is about a group of people who, once upon a time, lived a fairytale and made their dreams come true, all set to some of the greatest music ever pressed in vinyl. Bringing these dreamers and artists to life has been the privilege of my life.”