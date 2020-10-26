Wiz Khalifa went skateboarding with viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok star

Wiz Khalifa has shared a video of himself going skateboarding with the star of the viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok video.

Last month, Nathan Apodaca became an online sensation after posting footage of himself skating while sipping from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice. The clip, soundtracked by Fleetwood Mac’s classic ‘Rumours’’single ‘Dreams’, has since registered over 20 million hits on the platform.

Since the video went viral, it has been recreated by Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks, as well as ex-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

Advertisement

Now, Wiz Khalifa has hooked up with Apodaca, sharing a video on Instagram of the pair skateboarding and smoking the rapper’s signature weed, The Khalifa Kush.

Watch the video below.

Streams of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ received a huge boost following the success of the video. Plays of the track sprung from a daily average of 49,000 times a day to 105,000 following the viral plug.

Sales of the song also increased 184 per cent in the first three days of the original video being posted, and streaming numbers saw a 242 per cent increase in first-time listeners of the song.

Advertisement

Shortly after sharing his remake, Mick Fleetwood surprised Apodaca in an interview with the BBC. “We owe you,” the drummer told Apodaca during the broadcast.

“It’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it, and it’s so joyous and fun.”