WJSN’s SeolA makes solo debut with new single ‘Without U’

WJSN singer SeolA has become the first member of the girl group to go solo with the release of single album ‘Inside Out’, featuring the title track ‘Without U’.

‘Inside Out’ was released yesterday (January 23), led by title track ‘Without U’ alongside two B-sides, ‘Let’s Talk (Loneliness)’ and ‘No Girl’. An accompanying music video for ‘Without You’ was also released simultaneously. This makes her the first and only member of WJSN to do so, after eight years as part of the group.

During a press conference held for the release, SeolA told press about her intentions to focus on her live vocals rather than dance with her solo music. “People thought I’d be dancing when they heard that I was releasing a solo album, [but] I danced a lot as a member of WJSN. So I thought it would be refreshing to see me perform alongside a live band,” she said, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

SeolA also spoke briefly about the autonomy she has had in curating the songs for her solo album in comparison to group releases. “WJSN albums are not something I can work on alone – we have to consider all our members and the colour of the group, and I think I was able to have a bit of fun doing what I want to do this time,” she said, before adding that she was personally heavily involved in the production of ‘Inside Out’, having been credited as a lyricist on all three tracks.

The singer had previously written and composed songs for the girl group, namely ‘Our Garden’ from their eighth mini-album ‘Neverland’ in 2020 and ‘New Me’ from 2021’s ‘Unnatural’.