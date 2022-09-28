Woke Up Fest announces first wave of 2023 lineup, featuring OneRepublic and MAN WITH A MISSION

Jakarta’s Woke Up Fest has announced the first wave of the lineup for its 2023 edition, scheduled to take place in February.

Today (28 September), organiser CK Star Entertainment revealed the Woke Up Fest’s phase one acts via their twitter account. American pop rock band OneRepublic and Japanese alternative metal band MAN WITH A MISSION will be featured at the festival’s inaugural 2023 edition on February 25.

PHASE ONE LINEUP IS HERE!! We are so excited to announce that @onerepublic and @mwamofficial will join us as phase one lineup at #WUF2023 !! Ticket sales open on this Saturday, 1 October at 10.00 AM at https://t.co/le0YdX8DW3 ! Go check @wokeupfest ~#WOKEUPFEST #WUF2023 pic.twitter.com/lSSpMkU72u — CK Star Entertainment ID (@ckstarid) September 28, 2022

The announcement was accompanied by an infographic conveying updated ticketing information for the event. Tickets will be available in two forms, namely standing general admission and seated indoor tribute tickets. Presales for general admission and indoor tribune tickets will be available at IDR850K and IDR1,125K respectively, whereas early entry tickets for the same categories – which entitles holders to entry before 4PM – will sell for IDR700K and IDR875K respectively.

Tickets will be released on Saturday, October 1 at 10AM Jakarta time, and can be purchased at the festival’s official website.

OneRepublic released their fifth studio album ‘Human’ in 2021, and have recently concluded their American ‘Never Ending Summer Tour’ on September 14 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Their European ‘Live In Concert’ tour resumes on October 30 in Padova, Italy, and will continue into 2023, where they will make multiple stops in Asia. MAN WITH A MISSION’s last full-length effort was their seventh studio album ‘Break And Cross The Walls II’, which was released in May.

Woke Up Fest is one of multiple upcoming major music events taking place around Southeast Asia. Other events include Malaysia’s Pesta Kita and Tapaufest, Popstival and Wanderland Festival in the Philippines, Hammersonic, Synchronize Fest, LOUDLIVE and Soundrenaline in Indonesia, Baybeats in Singapore and the inaugural Jakarta and Manila editions of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival.