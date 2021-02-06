Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell accuses Marilyn Manson of filming up her skirt without consent

Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell has accused Marilyn Manson of filming up her skirt without her consent when they met at a festival.

Manson was accused of abuse, grooming and manipulation by actor and his ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood and four other women on Monday (February 1).

He denied the claims, writing in an Instagram post: “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Rowsell shared her allegations on Twitter earlier today (February 6). “I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago,” she wrote. “After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a gopro.

“There were no repercussions for his behaviour, his tour manager simply said ‘he does this kind of thing all the time’.”

Rowsell continued, questioning why Manson was allowed to headline festivals “if he does this kind of thing all the time” and asked: “When will we stop enabling misogynists on the account of their success?”

She added: “I wasn’t sure whether to bring any of this up but Manson claims in his recent statement that his relationships were ‘entirely consensual’ – I don’t think he knows the meaning of consent if he goes around up-skirting young women at festivals.”

NME have contacted representatives for Manson for official comment on Rowsell’s allegations.

Manson has been dropped by his record label Loma Vista and his longterm manager Tony Ciulla since Wood and the other women’s allegations were first made public. He has also been axed from his TV projects and will no longer appear in American Gods or the Creepshow anthology.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.