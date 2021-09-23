Watch Wolf Alice’s haunting live version of ‘Lipstick On The Glass’

Wolf Alice have shared a special live performance of ‘Lipstick On The Glass’ – you can watch it below.

The band performed the ‘Blue Weekend’ track at Union Chapel in Islington, London as part of the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions series.

A choir joins in with the song from the venue’s seating area towards the end of the video, with the band playing on stage. According to an official description, lead singer Ellie Rowsell sang in the choir at the church growing up.

“We wanted to play ‘Lipstick on the Glass’ for its melodic grandeur that we hope pays homage to the space we are in,” Rowsell explained. “It’s a privilege to play here and something we will collectively remember forever.”

The singer went on to say that the performance is Wolf Alice’s “love letter to independent venues and the return of live music gigs”.

Speaking to NME earlier this month, the group’s bassist Theo Ellis said that it was “amazing” to be back out on the road post-COVID restrictions. (Wolf Alice headlined Latitude in July and played a main stage slot at Reading & Leeds last month).

“There’s such a huge and different community of people that have been affected by [the pandemic] in the music world,” Ellis told NME. “It’s not just us – it’s all of our crew, all the people who work at these festivals, all the people who work at venues.

“Just slipping back into that rhythm of normality feels amazing.” See the full video interview above.

Ahead of their lengthy 2022 UK tour, Wolf Alice will play a run of intimate UK shows this month to encourage fans back into grassroots venues as part of the ‘Revive Live’ tour. You can see the full schedule below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

25 – Stoke, Sugarmill

26 – Frome, Cheese And Grain

27 – Swansea, Sin City

29 – Southampton, Joiners