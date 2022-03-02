Wolf Alice win Best Festival Headliner at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Wolf Alice have been crowned the Best Festival Headliner at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The London band beat Billie Eilish, Liam Gallagher, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator to the title.

Wolf Alice made their first post-lockdown festival appearance at Latitude Festival last summer, where they played a headline slot at Henham Park. Their performance saw them deliver a roaring rendition of ‘The Last Man On Earth’, as well as a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’.

In a review of their set at Latitude, NME wrote: “Wolf Alice might not be old guard yet, but their Friday night headlining performance makes their future incredibly clear – legends of British music who top bills on the regular.”

Wolf Alice were up for four other nominations at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, including Best Band In The World and Best Album In The World. For the latter, they were nominated for their third album, ‘Blue Weekend’, which was released last June. In a five-star review of the record, NME called it “a masterpiece full of confidence and magic”.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returned to the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2 with co-hosts Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. Celebrating the most brilliant people in music and pop culture right now, the ceremony featured performances from Sam Fender, BERWYN, Bring Me The Horizon and more.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.