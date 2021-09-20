Wolves become first Premier League football club to launch own record label

Wolverhampton Wanderers football club have launched their own record label, becoming the first Premier League club to do so.

Wolves Records has been created in conjunction with Warner Music UK’s Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) and are on the lookout for their first signings.

On board to help with the creation of the label is Wolverhampton-based producer and singer-songwriter S-X, who said: “I am very excited to be involved and support Wolves Records from the beginning and am looking forward to helping identify the best local talent and working with the label’s first artists.

“Wolves and the city of Wolverhampton are both very close to my heart, and I am deeply passionate about giving talented young people from this area the best opportunities, and the rich musical talent that the West Midlands has to offer. I am genuinely looking forward to seeing how Wolves Records can impact the music industry and support new artists, and I’m also very proud that it is my club that is going to be the first in the UK to venture into music in such an authentic and exciting way.”

Introducing Wolves Records – the ground-breaking new record label from Premier League football team @Wolves FC, distributed by @WarnerMusicUK ADA. Artists, bands, producers and songwriters… send us your music now! We want to hear you! https://t.co/40OzgvNLPT pic.twitter.com/bbAtp2j8K1 — Wolves Records (@WolvesRecordsUK) September 20, 2021

Also joining the label as a Strategic Consultant is former Rolling Stones and The Who manager Peter Rudge.

“I was born one mile away from the famous old [Wolves stadium] Molineux and came to my first game with my Uncle Had in March 1951,” he said in a statement. “I sat on my uncle’s shoulders on the old South Bank, and thus began a love affair with Wolves that has been such a major part of my life ever since.

“Wolves and Warner Music’s ADA will merge these two cultures and partner in combining their respective skills and assets to develop Wolves Records, and in turn support, nurture, and encourage the local music community. I am thrilled to be involved in this initiative, to be able to be part of creating Wolves Records, and thus merging two of mine, and the world’s, great passions – football and music.”

Wolves Records is accepting submissions from artists, bands and producers as they look for their first signings. Fans can submit their music here.