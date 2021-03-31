Woman arrested after police found her outside Drake’s Toronto mansion

A woman has been arrested near Drake‘s Toronto home following a disturbance.

The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, lives in his own $100m (£73m) Toronto estate, and was said to be home at the time of the incident.

As TMZ reports, Toronto police confirmed that officers “responded to a call around 5 PM ET” yesterday (March 30) and arrested the woman before she was able to gain entry to Drake’s home.

Advertisement

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, but no injuries were sustained.

Initial reports from The Toronto Sun and Page Six had claimed that the woman was armed with a knife and attacked a security guard with a pipe, but police have since told TMZ that the claims are not true.

In a three-star review of Drake’s recent ‘Scary Hours 2’ EP, NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton said: “Drake sounds less like an artist with something to prove and more like a title defender who might finally be willing to challenge himself again.

“He’s described the release as simply a ‘warm up ting’ to his ‘next masterpiece’, and it certainly does enough to build hype for the main event.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Drake provided fans with another update on ‘Certified Lover Boy’, his anticipated sixth studio album.