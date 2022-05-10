Woman dies after attending Bang Face Weekender 2022

A woman in her 30s has died in hospital after attending Bang Face Weekender 2022 in Southport last week.

This year’s edition of the annual electronic dance music event took place at Pontins Holiday Park in the Merseyside town between May 5-9.

As Mixmag reports, the unidentified woman was found unconscious in her chalet room at the complex on Friday morning (May 6). She was subsequently taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious, and the incident is currently under investigation.

A spokesperson for Britannia Hotels, which owns Pontins, told the Liverpool Echo: “May we take this opportunity to send our deepest condolences to the family in these most distressing of times.”

Confirming the woman’s death, a Merseyside police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a woman in her 30s was found unconscious in a room on the resort. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she sadly passed away.”

They added: “The woman’s next of kin have been informed and the death is not believed to be suspicious. Our investigations are continuing into the incident and a file will be passed to the coroner.”

Bang Face Weekender returned for its 12 edition last week, per Resident Advisor. Organisers are yet to comment on the incident.

The event is described as “4 days raving in a classic seaside holiday park”, with four indoor music venues hosting “a Neo-Rave explosion of Acid, Jungle, Rave Hardcore, Drum & Bass, Breakcore, Bass, Techno and Electronica.”