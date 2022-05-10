Woman gives birth during Metallica show as band play ‘Enter Sandman’

A woman gave birth to a baby boy during a Metallica show in Curitiba, Brazil on Saturday night (May 7).

The metal band were performing at the city’s Estádio Couto Pereira stadium as part of their current South American tour, which was postponed from April 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, tattoo artist Joice M. Figueiró was 39 weeks pregnant when she attended the concert last weekend and began having contractions after Metallica took to the stage.

Figueiró’s waters broke on the way to the venue’s outpatient clinic, and there wasn’t enough time to make it to a hospital maternity ward.

The new mother later shared the story on Instagram alongside an image of her son, Luan Figueiró, whom she said was born at 11.15pm “shaking all the metal structures”.

“When would I imagine that I would be at the Metallica show at 39 weeks pregnant and this boy decides to be born right there, three songs before the show ends, at Couto Pereira to the sound of ‘Enter Sandman’?” Figueiró wrote (translation).

“In every show I go to something has to happen, but this time I think I’ve outdone myself haha.”

Metallica subsequently shared Figueiró’s news on their official Instagram Stories feed.

The band are due to wrap up their South American run of gigs in Belo Horizonte, Brazil this Thursday (May 12) before making appearances at US festivals BottleRock (May 27) and Boston Calling (May 29).

Over the summer, Metallica will play a host of European festivals including Mad Cool, NOS Alive and Rock Werchter. You can see the band’s full live schedule for 2022 here.

In other news, Metallica recently released an addition to their Blackened American whiskey line called Rye The Lightning.

Named after their iconic 1984 album ‘Ride The Lightning’, the new liquor was crafted using low hertz frequencies from the group’s music to vibrate the barrels.