Wonder Girls alum Sunye drops music video for ‘Just A Dancer’

Former Wonder Girls member Sunye has released the music video for ‘Just A Dancer’, one of the lead tracks from her newly released debut solo album.

The alluring visual for ‘Just a Dancer’ stays true to its title, as it follows Sunye and several backup dancers performing the choreography for the track against several colourful backdrops. “Meaningless repetition, dull emotion / The more boringness, the same motion / Who cares enough? / No one really knows what I want,” Sunye croons on the refrain.

‘Just a Dancer’ is the second lead track from ‘Genuine’, her first solo mini-album which dropped yesterday (July 26). It is her first musical release since signing with Blockberry Creative earlier this year. The first lead track, ‘Glass Heart’, was pre-released through a “live clip” uploaded to Sunye’s YouTube channel last week.

Apart from both title tracks, ‘Genuine’ also features a title track of the same name, as well as tracks ‘Now I Fly’ and ‘Best Thing’. Sunye is credited as a writer for all tracks apart from ‘Best Thing’.

Prior to her comeback, Sunye reunited with fellow former Wonder Girls member Sunmi for a special live performance. The two idols teamed up as part of a segment on tvN’s reality TV series Mom Is An Idol, where the contestants were tasked to prepare a special performance as part of a segment titled the ‘BFF Concert’.

For the segment, Sunye recruited her fellow ex-Wonder Girls bandmate Sunmi, who had been in the group with her from 2017 to 2010, for a joint performance of the latter’s hit 2017 single ‘Gashina’.