Wonder Girls’ Yubin, Kwon Soon-woo break up amid the tennis pro’s bad sportsmanship controversy

Former Wonder Girls member Yubin and tennis pro Kwon Soon-woo have broken up.

The couple’s split was confirmed today by Yubin’s agency, rrr Entertainment, in statement to Korea JoongAng Daily today (October 5). “Yubin and Kwon Soon-woo broke up,” the K-pop agency said. “They will now return to a position where they support each other.”

According to the South Korean news outlet, the former Wonder Girls member had “delet[ed] her Instagram posts featuring Kwon and unfollowing Kwon’s Instagram account” prior to the confirmation.

Their break up also comes just a week after Kwon Soon-woo was thrust into controversy, after his apparent bad sportsmanship following at loss at the 19th Asian Games.

According to The Korea Times, the tennis pro had smashed his racket and refused a post-match handshake after a shocking upset that saw him lose to Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej.

Kwon has since apologised to the Thai player for his post-match behaviour, according to a statement from the Korea Tennis Association. “Kwon visited Thailand’s training camp and offered an apology,” a KTA official said. “I heard the Thai player has accepted the apology.”

Yubin and Kwon Soon-woo had first went public with their relationship in May 2023.

