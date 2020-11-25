Wonderfruit announces Moobaan Wonder, new festival experience for Thai residents

Wonderfruit has announced a new festival experience following the cancellation of this year’s event.

Curated with Thai residents in mind, Moobaan Wonder will be a village festival that highlights Thai music, culture, food, workshops and more. The festival will run over five weekends from December till January, with each week offering a new activity schedule and entertainment lineup.

Scheduled to take place over 100 rai (approximately 39 acres) of The Fields at Siam Country Club, Pattaya, the localised festival will host over 200 musicians ranging from DJs to bands and experimental sound artists, more than 40 workshops, 40 local food vendors, and over 80 fashion, art and cultural stores.

Advertisement

In September, Wonderfruit announced it would not go ahead in 2020, with ticketholders able to retain their passes for 2021, 2022 or 2023.

Thailand is currently in a state of emergency to prevent a resurgence in coronavirus cases, allowing the government to enforce quarantines and other security measures without approvals from various agencies, as the Bangkok Post reports. The country recorded seven imported cases on Monday, with no new deaths.

Moobaan Wonder’s entertainment lineup for December has been announced, and features the likes of Yellow Fang, Sunju Hargun, Supersonic, Twopee Southside and more. International artists such as Collen “Cosmo” Murphy and Trojan Sound System will also perform for festival-goers through livestream.

The first music lineup for December at Moobaan Wonder bends genres and talents in our new Thai village.Book your weekend now: wonderfru.it/moobaanticket Posted by Wonderfruit on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Moobaan Wonderland will follow through with Wonderfruit’s commitment to sustainability. Single-use plastics will be banned from the premises entirely, while biodegradable items such as plates, cutlery and cups will be used as fertiliser for the onsite farm.

For activities, attendees can expect sustainability-focused workshops that range from ceramics and painting to home composting and craft-making using upcycled materials

Advertisement

Tickets will cost B690 for day passes, B2,190 for single weekends, and B6,800 for the full season across all five weekends. Tickets can be purchased here.

Wonderfruit’s Moobaan Wonderland is scheduled to run from December 4 to 6, December 11 to 13, December 25 to 27, January 8 to 10 and January 15 to 17. More information on January’s activity and entertainment lineup is expected to be announced soon.