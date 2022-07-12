Wonderfruit Festival announces first phase lineup including Soichi Terada, H3F and more

Thailand’s Wonderfruit Festival has revealed its eclectic first phase lineup, featuring Japanese producer Soichi Terada, American EDM duo Telefon Tel Aviv, local rockers H3F and more.

The festival is set to be held at The Fields at Siam Country Club in Pattaya from December 15 to 18 and will feature several stages that offer different sonic experiences for festival-goers. The Creature Stage will feature a range of acts curated by London-based experimental electronic music label Erased Tapes, with Hatis Noit, Masayoshi Fujita, Penguin Cafe, Anne Müller, H3F, Autta and art-rock band Snapped Ankles set to perform.

The Neramit stage will feature a green tea pouring ceremony by MSCTY Studio x Yumiko Morioka before performing Morioka’s recently re-released 1987 album, Resonance, before hosting a showcase from Thai label More Rice Records featuring Chalo, Sarayu, Elaheh, and DOTT.

11-piece experimental Japanese outfit Ajate, San Francisco House veteran Garth, TOM oF ENGLAND and Telefon Tel Aviv will command the festival’s Solar Stage, while Indonesia’s Batavia Collective have also been announced for the festival alongside other acts like Däydang, Pam Anantr, Slowlygreen and Supersonic.

Wonderfruit will also be holding several other activities on the festival grounds in line with the festival’s themes of art, music, architecture, food, and human rituals. A unique ‘Ancestral Forest’ designed with biodiversity builders SUGi, the world’s leading network of Miyawaki Forest Makers, promises to be a highlight of the experience, alongside a new community-based art project called Wonder OK and Sonic Elements with MSCTY Studio, a collaborative project that the organisers say is “designed to enhance the relationship with the natural world through sound and space”.

Additional activities and performers will be announced at a future date.

Tickets purchased from the 2020 festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain valid and can be used to enter either the 2022, 2023 or 2024 events. Festival organisers have also announced that several changes will be made to this year’s ticketing process, including the implementation of a cap on ticket sales.

Phase 1 tickets will only be up for grabs for 72 hours on July 18 at 7PM local time until July 21, with its pricing increasing by THB500 every 24 hours. Tickets will start at THB6,000 and can go up to THB7,000. The second 72-hour window has yet to receive a confirmed date but is “coming later in July”.

This year marks the seventh edition of Wonderfruit since the festival was first held in 2014, with its 2017 festival postponed and 2020 and 2021 events cancelled. Wonderfruit joins many other music festivals set to be held in Thailand this year, with local techno festival Kolour In The Park in June and indie music festival Maho Rasop in November. Concerts by Hardwell, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5 and Billie Eilish have also been announced.

The Wonderfruit 2022 lineup so far:

Creature Stage (Slow Down with Erased Tapes):

Hatis Noit

Masayoshi Fujita

Penguin Cafe

Anne Müller

H3F

Autta

Snapped Ankles

Neramit Stage:

MSCTY Studio x Yumiko Morioka

Chalo

Sarayu

Elaheh

DOTT

Solar Stage:

Ajate

Garth

TOM oF ENGLAND

Telefon Tel Aviv

The Quarry Stage:

Dresden (Ivan Smagghe x Manfredas),

Ben UFO,

D. Tiffany

Molam Bus Stage:

Angkanang Kunchai

Additional acts:

Batavia Collective

Däydang

Pam Anantr

Slowlygreen

Supersonic

Kai Campos (Mount Kimbie)

Soichi Terada