Wonderfruit Festival announces ticket cap for December 2022 event

Thailand’s Wonderfruit Festival has announced the ticketing details for this year’s affair.

Taking to social media on Wednesday (July 6), the festival confirmed that passes for this year’s event will go on sale on July 18 via ticketing platform Ticketmelon. Festival organisers have also announced that several changes will be made to this year’s ticketing process, including the implementation of a cap on ticket sales.

This is to ensure “the well-being and safety of our community”, Wonderfruit wrote on Instagram. Wonderfruit has not announced the exact number of tickets it will be selling this year.

Instead of its usual two-month sales period of Phase 1 passes, this year’s Phase 1 tickets will only be up for grabs for 72 hours, with its pricing being increased by THB500 every 24 hours. Wonderfruit has confirmed that its 72-hour ticketing scheme will run twice to give fans their opportunity to secure passes.

The first 72-hour window will kick off on July 18 at 7PM local time until July 21. Tickets will start at THB6,000 and can go up to THB7,000. The second 72-hour window has yet to receive a confirmed date but is “coming later in July”.

Door tickets will also be available for the festival, and will be priced at THB15,000.

Wonderfruit has also announced that it will host a “private sale” for past attendees as a way to “show appreciation for the community”. Prive ticketing information will be sent to the email addresses registered with past Wonderfruit tickets.

In a statement by the festival after cancelling its 2020 run due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets purchased for it will remain valid for this year’s festival, 2023 or 2024.

Wonderfruit Festival will run from December 15 to 18 at The Fields at Siam Country Club in Pattaya. This year’s lineup is yet to be announced. Past acts include Four Tet, Floating Points, Acid Pauli, Massive Attack’s Daddy G and more.

Wonderfruit is one of the many large-scale shows happening in Thailand this year. Other notable concerts and festivals taking place in Thailand this year include Maho Rasop Festival, Hardwell, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5 and Billie Eilish.