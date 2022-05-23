Wonho announces brand-new mini-album, ‘Facade’

K-pop singer Wonho has revealed that his third mini-album, titled ‘Facade’, is on the way.

The 29-year-old singer and former MONSTA X member surprised fans with a brand-new teaser for ‘Facade’ yesterday (May 22), revealing that his third mini-album will soon be released.

The new image features Wonho’s silhouette as he appears to be falling backwards. “Wonho 3rd mini-album coming soon,” reads the teaser. Although Wonho has yet to announce an official release date for the record, further details will likely follow in the coming weeks.

The news arrives just three months after Wonho dropped his single album ‘Obsession’ earlier in February. Led by the title track ‘Eye On You’, the release had marked his first comeback since last September’s mini-album ‘Blue Letter’, which featured the single ‘Blue’.

Following his departure from MONSTA X in late 2019, Wonho made his debut as a soloist in September 2020 with the mini-album ‘Love Synonym Pt 1: Right For Me’. From that record, the singer released the English-language pre-release single ‘Losing You’ and its title track ‘Open Mind’.

In other K-pop news, former iKON member and soloist B.I has publicly addressed his 2019 drug scandal for the first time in a new interview with Billboard. “In a moment of weakness, I thought maybe I could relieve that burden,” he said.

“Even now, I regret that constantly. I shouldn’t have done it, but felt like I was in a corner, and I made the wrong decision. I was so young and stupid.”