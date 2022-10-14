Wonho deals with a breakup in music video for ‘Don’t Regret’

South Korean soloist Wonho has released his second single album, ‘Bittersweet’, alongside a music video for title track ‘Don’t Regret’.

The new visual sees Wonho navigating the fallout of a breakup – calling his ex in an attempt to make amends and looking back at her leaving him for good – and later ending with Wonho walking away from the apartment they used to share.

“When I go back in time, / I’ll be the same / Not for a moment / I don’t regret it,” Wonho croons at the post-chorus.

Apart from the title track, ‘Bittersweet’ also includes ‘On & On’, which features vocals from rapper Yunhway. Notably, Yunhway was also involved in the writing and production of the track.

‘Bittersweet’ marks Wonho’s third domestic release of the year, coming eight months after the release of his first single album ‘Obsession’. That record was led by title track ‘Eye On You’. In June, the soloist released his third mini-album ‘Facade’, which was led by the single ‘Crazy’ and included a Korean-language version of his 2021 Japanese digital single ‘White Miracle’.

Aside from his musical releases, Wonho had also embarked on the ‘Facade’ tour—his first solo tour of Europe as well as his first time headlining concerts outside of South Korea. The tour saw Wonho hold performances in Munich and Oberhausen in Germany, as well as Madrid, Spain and London, England from August to September.