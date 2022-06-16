Wonho, Kep1er, THE BOYZ and more to headline ‘2022 UNI-KON’ in Seoul

Global K-pop fan platform Universe has announced the line-up of its upcoming ‘2022 UNI-KON’ concert to be held in Seoul later this year.
Earlier today (June 16), Universe announced that its ‘UNI-KON’ festival will be returning this year for its first-ever in-person iteration, set to be held at the 3,500-capacity SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul from July 2 and 3.
Several notable acts set to perform at the concert include Wonho, Kep1er, WJSN, IVE, ASTRO, ex-IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu-ri, THE BOYZ and more. Other K-pop acts announced as part of the line-up also include former Wanna One singer Park Ji-hoon, WEi, Weki Meki, ATEEZ, CIX, CRAVITY, DRIPPIN, EPEX, LIGHTSUM, SF9 and former IZ*ONE singer Choi Yena.
아티스트와 팬이 #UNIVERSE 로 하나가 되는 콘서트, 2022 UNI-KON 라인업을 공개합니다!🎤🏟
✔일시: 22.07.02(토) ~ 07.03(일) 18:00(KST)
✔장소: 올림픽공원 SK올림픽핸드볼경기장
자세한 응모 방법은 #유니버스 에서!
📲https://t.co/fpTiStLkMH#2022_UNI_KON #UNI_KON pic.twitter.com/nUXf0S0vrb
— UNIVERSE_OFFICIAL (@into__universe) June 16, 2022
Tickets for ‘2022 UNI-KON’ will be made available via South Korean ticketing platform WEMAP from June 21 at 8pm KST onwards, with an additional 600 seats set to be up for grabs via a lucky draw event via the Universe app. More details regarding how to secure tickets are expected to be disclosed in the coming days.
‘UNI-KON’ first launched last year as a virtual event and featured a line-up of 14 K-pop acts, including musicians such as Kang Daniel, MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE and more. Its debut as an online concert managed to rake in approximately 2.6million views across 164 countries.
In other news, Kep1er have dropped a music video teaser for their new single ‘Up!’, the title track of their forthcoming sophomore mini-album, ‘Doublast’. It will be their first release of 2022, and was first announced shortly after they concluded their run as contestants on Queendom season two.