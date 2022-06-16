Wonho, Kep1er, THE BOYZ and more to headline ‘2022 UNI-KON’ in Seoul

Global K-pop fan platform Universe has announced the line-up of its upcoming ‘2022 UNI-KON’ concert to be held in Seoul later this year.

Earlier today (June 16), Universe announced that its ‘UNI-KON’ festival will be returning this year for its first-ever in-person iteration, set to be held at the 3,500-capacity SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul from July 2 and 3.

Several notable acts set to perform at the concert include Wonho, Kep1er, WJSN, IVE, ASTRO, ex-IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu-ri, THE BOYZ and more. Other K-pop acts announced as part of the line-up also include former Wanna One singer Park Ji-hoon, WEi, Weki Meki, ATEEZ, CIX, CRAVITY, DRIPPIN, EPEX, LIGHTSUM, SF9 and former IZ*ONE singer Choi Yena.

Tickets for ‘2022 UNI-KON’ will be made available via South Korean ticketing platform WEMAP from June 21 at 8pm KST onwards, with an additional 600 seats set to be up for grabs via a lucky draw event via the Universe app. More details regarding how to secure tickets are expected to be disclosed in the coming days.

‘UNI-KON’ first launched last year as a virtual event and featured a line-up of 14 K-pop acts, including musicians such as Kang Daniel, MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE and more. Its debut as an online concert managed to rake in approximately 2.6million views across 164 countries.

In other news, Kep1er have dropped a music video teaser for their new single ‘Up!’, the title track of their forthcoming sophomore mini-album, ‘Doublast’. It will be their first release of 2022, and was first announced shortly after they concluded their run as contestants on Queendom season two.