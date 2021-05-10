Wonho previews video for ‘Ain’t About You’ with enchanting teaser

Wonho has dropped an alluring teaser for the music video of ‘Ain’t About You’, featuring American singer-songwriter Kiiara.

In the snippet, Wonho appears dejected as he wearily discards a bunch of flowers. This is later juxtaposed with scenes of him dancing atop a bar and smiling as he drives away. The teaser also features breathtaking shots of Kiiara looking wistfully into the horizon in what appears to be a desert.

The clip was first exclusively unveiled on iHeartRadio’s social media accounts before being uploaded to Wonho’s official YouTube channel. An official release date for the music video has not been revealed.

‘Ain’t About You’ is a cut from Wonho’s second mini-album ‘Love Synonym #2: Right For Us’, which was released on February 26. The project also featured Korean- and English-language versions of the lead single ‘Lose’, with Korean lyrics co-written by Wonho.

In a glowing four-star review of the mini-album, NME’s Ruby C singled out ‘Ain’t About You’ as the album’s standout track, calling it a “sensual and flirtatious collaboration”. Ruby C also described the project as a “musical bridge connecting Wonho and [his fanbase] Wenees, in spirit and heart”.

In other K-pop news, South Korean boyband MONSTA X are set to make their first comeback of the year in June. The group will return with the mini-album ‘One Of A Kind’ on June 1, although member Shownu will not be participating due to a medical problem.