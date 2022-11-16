Wonho confirms enlistment in South Korean military next month

K-pop soloist Wonho will undertake his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean military next month.

Earlier today (November 16), his agency Highline Entertainment took to his official fan cafe to announce the 29-year-old singer and former MONSTA X member’s mandatory military enlistment on December 5.

“Wonho will enlist as a public service worker on December 5th 2022 to fulfil his duty as a Korean citizen,” the announcement reads. “Wonho will diligently fulfil his military duty and we ask for your warm love and support until the day he finished his service and returns in good health.” Conscription in South Korea lasts at least 18 months.

Following the news, Wonho also posted a letter addressed to his fanbase, also known as WENEE. “Each and every day that I’ve spent together with WENEE up until now, we’ve made so many memories together that if I just spent one day thinking back on each one of those days, it would already be time for us to meet again,” said the singer, as translated by Soompi.

Wonho’s letter also hints at prepared releases to occupy his fans while he serves military duty: “I’ll prepare lots of things so that WENEE won’t get bored, and I hope WENEE will spend that time happily, freely catching up on the things that you haven’t been able to do up until now while waiting for the day that we’ll meet again!”

This news comes just weeks after the release of Wonho’s second single album ‘Bittersweet’ in October. Led by single ‘Don’t Regret’, this release will be his last before his military enlistment. The record also contains ‘On & On’, which features vocals from rapper Yunhway, who was also involved in the writing and production of the track. ‘Bittersweet’ is also Wonho’s third Korean project this year after first single album ‘Obsession’ in February and third mini-album ‘Facade’ in June.

Wonho embarked on a UK and European tour earlier this year in support of ‘Facade’. Over August and September, he performed a total of four shows in Germany, Spain and England. This was his first solo tour of the continent and his first headlining concert outside of South Korea.