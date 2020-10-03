Woods have shared a new rarities collection – listen to ‘Reflections Vol. 1 (Bumble Bee Crown King)’ below.

The “lost album,” as the band label it, came out on Friday (October 2) to mark the latest Bandcamp Friday, where artists get 100% of purchase fees when their music is bought from the website.

‘Reflections…’ follows Woods’ 11th studio album, ‘Strange To Explain’, which came out earlier this year, and features material recorded between 2009 and 2013.

Advertisement

Speaking about the release of the new record, they said: “With no touring this year, and possibly next, we decided to take a deep dive into our archives and put together the first volume of our much discussed archival series, Reflections.

“Featuring rare and unreleased recordings from 2009 – 2013, Including a ghost town desert jam off the side of the highway, our first live performance in Big Sur, the first recorded version of Bend Beyond and some shelved diamonds in the rough that were finished up during quarantine. Our hope is that it plays like a ‘lost record’ from an extremely strange and fruitful period in Woods history.”

Listen to ‘Reflections Vol. 1 (Bumble Bee Crown King)’ and purchase via Bandcamp below.

<a href="https://woodsfamilyband.bandcamp.com/album/reflections-vol-1-bumble-bee-crown-king">Reflections Vol. 1 (Bumble Bee Crown King) by WOODS</a>

Included on a number of the tracks on ‘Reflections’ is Kevin Morby, a former member of Woods. Morby recently announced details of a new solo album called ‘Sundowner’, which is set to come out later this month.

Advertisement

Last week, in the run up to the release of the new record, he shared two new songs – ‘Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun’ and ‘Wander’.