WOODZ announces January military enlistment, to release new single

South Korean singer WOODZ will be enlisting into the military in January 2024.

On December 10, the K-pop singer wrote to fans informing them of his impending military enlistment. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve for at least 18 months. The 27-year-old singer will enlist on January 22 next year.

“For a moment, I will be a little farther away than I am now, and I will do my utmost in my military duty as not WOODZ, but a young man named Cho Seung-youn, before returning,” he wrote per Soompi. The idol then promised to return in good health, thanking his fans for giving him strength.

Advertisement

Earlier today, his agency EDAM Entertainment shared that the singer had been accepted into the Army band. He will serve as one of its members after completing his basic military training. “We would like to ask for warm support for WOODZ, who will complete his service and return more mature,” said the agency, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Days prior to his announcement, WOODZ began teasing the release of his digital single ‘Amnesia’ on December 18. He had previously performed the song during his ‘OO-LI And’ concerts in Seoul this October.

It will be his first music since he dropped his fifth mini-album ‘OO-LI’ in April, led by the title track ‘Journey’. The singer is currently on the final two shows of his encore ‘OO-LI And’ world tour, which kicked off in October after he previously held his ‘OO-LI’ world tour from May to July this year.

In other K-pop news, BTS members RM and V have shared messages to fans ahead of their enlistment today (December 11). “I have faith and I have no doubt that after this passes, new good things will be waiting for us,” said RM. Meanwhile, members Jimin and Jungkook will enlist on December 12.