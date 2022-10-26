WOODZ signs with EDAM Entertainment, home to IU and actress Shin Se-kyung

South Korean singer WOODZ has officially signed with EDAM Entertainment, home to artists such as IU and Shin Se-kyung.

News of the musician’s newest affiliation was first announced through the company’s social media channels on October 25, where EDAM welcomed WOODZ – also known by his birth name Cho Seung-youn – to its ranks. “From today, we welcome WOODZ, the newest member of EDAM Entertainment,” the caption of the post reads. “Moving forward, we’ll work hard for days filled with flower roads. Please look forward to it.”

In a separate statement to Korean outlet MyDaily, EDAM Entertainment also said: “We have promised a new start together with WOODZ, who not only has producing skills he built up with a wide music spectrum over the years but also strong musical talents.”

“We will not hold back on providing our full support for WOODZ, who has proved his potential as a multi-talented all-rounder artist, to showcase his capabilities in music and various other fields,” it wrote, per Soompi’s translations.

Welcome to EDAM🎉 오늘부터

EDAM엔터테인먼트의 새 식구가 된

WOODZ(조승연)님을 환영합니다💙

앞으로 EDAM과 함께 만들어 나갈

꽃길 가득한 나날들을

많이 기대해주세요🌸🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/SS2ggGtlIa — EDAM Ent. (@edam_ent) October 25, 2022

It comes after the idol’s last label, Yuehua Entertainment, announced earlier this month that his previous contract was due to expire on October 19. “We have closely watched WOODZ’s passion for music from the day he debuted in a group to the present where he is partaking in activities as a solo artist,” wrote Yuehua Entertainment in their statement at the time. “It was a meaningful time to be together with WOODZ as he grew into an all-rounder through constant challenges and effort.”

At the time of this announcement, speculation about the former X1 member’s subsequent signing to EDAM Entertainment arose, however, EDAM clarified shortly after that “no decision has been made” at the time. This confirmation makes WOODZ the first male artist to be managed by the label.

WOODZ made his official debut under his real name Cho Seung-youn as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band UNIQ in 2014. He later made his solo debut under the moniker WOODZ in 2016. In 2019, WOODZ appeared as a contestant on the Mnet reality show Produce X 101, through which he earned a spot in the now-disbanded boy group X1.