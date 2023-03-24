WOODZ announces dates for ‘OO-LI’ world tour

South Korean singer WOODZ has announced his 2023 ‘OO-LI’ world tour.

The K-pop musician is set to kick off his tour with a two-night concert in Seoul, South Korea on May 20 and 21. WOODZ will then start the Asian leg of his world tour, which will feature 7 shows in Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and more over the next month.

At the start of July, the singer will wrap up the Asia leg with two shows in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok, before headed to Mexico on July 6. Following that, WOODZ will begin the South American leg of his tour, which will see him play Peru, Chile and Brazil.

According to the poster for the ‘OO-LI’ world tour, more dates will be announced at a later date. Details about ticketing and venues are also expected in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page for more information.

The dates for WOODZ’s ‘OO-LI’ world tour are:

MAY

20: Seoul, South Korea

21: Seoul, South Korea

JUNE

03: Jakarta, Indonesia

11: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

17: Manila, Philippines

27: Osaka, Japan

28: Tokyo, Japan

JULY

01: Bangkok, Thailand

02: Bangkok, Thailand

06: Mexico City, Mexico

12: Lima, Peru

14: Santiago, Chile

16: São Paulo, Brazil



Last year, WOODZ signed a record deal with EDAM Entertainment, which is home to IU and actress Shin Se-kyung. The deal came shortly after his long-time label Yuehua Entertainment announced that the singer would be leaving the company after the end of his exclusive contract.

WOODZ first debuted as a member of the K-pop boyband UNIQ in 2014, before going solo in 2016. He later joined the short-lived group X1 after appearing on the Mnet reality TV show Produce X 101.