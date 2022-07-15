WOODZ to stage ‘Colourful Trauma’ concert in Bangkok

South Korean singer WOODZ is heading to Bangkok, Thailand this September for his ‘Colourful Trauma’ concert.

He announced the upcoming showcase on social media yesterday (July 14). The event is set to take place on September 3, 5pm local time at the Thunder Dome in Muang Thong Thani.

Advertisement

Details on ticket sales, seating plans, privileges and more have yet to be revealed.

WOODZ – real name Cho Seung-youn – made his comeback with the release of his fourth mini album ‘Colourful Trauma’ last May. The five-track record includes the title track ‘I Hate You’.

He also appeared as featured artist in South Korean rapper BOYCOLD’s single ‘FINE’, which is part of the latter’s new album out yesterday (July 14). Meanwhile, he lent his voice for Korean drama Yumi’s Cells 2’s OST called ‘About You’, released last June.

In 2021, he put out a series of releases – the single album ‘Set’, the OST anthems ‘Sun Or Suck’ and ‘There For You’, and the solo track ‘Lullaby’. Later that year, the 25-year-old artist dropped his third EP ‘Only Lovers Left’ with the lead single ‘Waiting’.

Other foreign acts also recently confirmed to visit Bangkok this year, including Maroon 5, Prep, Keshi, Pamungkas and more.