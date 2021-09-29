WOODZ drops dramatic new teaser for ‘Waiting’ music video

South Korean singer WOODZ – also known as Cho Seung-youn – has unveiled a music video teaser for his upcoming single ‘Waiting’.

The cinematic teaser hints at the dramatic storyline of the forthcoming visual, following the musician as visits a creepy hotel, runs for his life and stumbles upon a darkroom filled with pictures being processed. “But I can’t stop waiting,” the musician sings at the end of the clip over an electrifying guitar riff.

‘Waiting’ is one of two title tracks from the singer-rapper’s upcoming third mini-album, ‘Only Lovers Left’. Both the ‘Waiting’ music video as well as the mini-album are due out on October 5 at 6pm KST.

The project will feature a total of six tracks, including ‘Waiting’ and the other lead single ‘Kiss of fire’. All songs on the forthcoming release have been written and composed by WOODZ, alongside frequent collaborators NATHAN and HOHO, among others.

WOODZ(조승연) 3RD MINI ALBUM

𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐅𝐓 TRACK LIST 1. Multiply

2. Thinkin bout you

3. Sour candy

4. 𝐊𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 (*Title)

5. Chaser

6. 𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 (*Title)#WOODZ #조승연 #OLL#ONLY_LOVERS_LEFT pic.twitter.com/E0f6ke7uEi — WOODZ(조승연) (@c_woodzofficial) September 27, 2021

The musician’s last release was his ‘Set’ single album in March this year, which featured the ttile track ‘Feel Like’. WOODZ also released two mini-albums in 2020, ‘Equal’ in June and ‘Woops!’ in November.

WOODZ first made his debut under his real name Cho Seung-youn with the South Korean-Chinese boy band UNIQ in 2014, before making solo debut as WOODZ in 2016. He later made an appearance as a contestant on the Mnet reality show Produce X 101 in 2019, through which he had earned a spot in the now-disbanded boy group X1.

In other K-pop news, Hwasa, a member of girl group MAMAMOO, is currently working on new solo music. “But the exact timing of the release has not been decided, and we will share an announcement in the future once it is decided on,” her agency RBW Entertainment added