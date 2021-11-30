Woosung’s unveils star-studded tracklist for ‘Genre’

The Rose frontman Woosung has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming project ‘Genre’.

The record will feature seven tracks, including previously released songs ‘Dimples’ and ‘Lazy’, which were released in September and July, respectively. The forthcoming solo release will also feature collaborations with KARD’s BM on ‘CWS’ and Ladies’ Code’s Ashley on ‘Oh’. ‘Genre’ will be released on December 9.

The singer’s collaboration with BM may not come as a surprise for some, as Woosung had seemingly teased a collaboration with a cryptic Instagram Story of him and BM in the studio earlier this year. In it, the singer tagged BM alongside producer Lee Gyuho, who also co-wrote his latest single ‘Lazy’.

‘Genre’ will comprise songs that Woosung has been working on for the past few years, according to his interview with NME. “It’s all songs that I wrote before I went to America,” the vocalist shared. “All the songs that I’m about to release for my new album, after ‘Lazy’, are songs that I already had for at least a year – like longer, like three years.”

“I want to show my progress, I want people to hear the different sounds and the different vibes,” Woosung elaborated in the same interview. “So yeah, definitely something to look forward to.”

Earlier this year, Woosung announced that his band’s lawsuit against their former agency J & Star Company has been settled. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Korean-American singer said that “everything’s been figured out”, adding that “we’re not under contract with anyone any more”.