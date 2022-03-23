There’s a ‘Wordle’-inspired BTS game that tests fans on song knowledge

A fan-made Wordle-inspired game that lets you guess a different song from BTS is now making the rounds on the internet.

Launched by popular BTS fan account @BTSChartData, the newly released BTS Heardle gives players lyrics from a random BTS song each day and seven chances to guess the title. Players who don’t get the song right the first time are then given an audio snippet of the song, which gets longer with each incorrect guess.

Much like the original Wordle game, players who get it right are invited to share their scores on social media. Players are also invited to stream the song of the day on Spotify.

BTS Heardle is the second Wordle-inspired game to be based around the K-pop boyband, following BTS Wordle, which was also developed by the same fan account. That game involves players guessing five-letter words related to the septet’s career and legacy.

In other news, BTS are set to perform at the 2022 Grammys, which will also feature appearances from Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. This year’s awards show will be held at the Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3.

The group will also be holding a four-night residency at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert series on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. All four dates will be broadcast live at the same venue as the Grammys, in what’s being dubbed a “live play” event.