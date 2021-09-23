Working Men’s Club have finished their second album

Working Men’s Club have announced that they’re finished work on their second album.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2020, and was followed in March by a brand new single called ‘X’.

Frontman Sydney Minsky-Sargeant has now shared the news that the band’s second album is on the way.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Can’t wait to release new music. The 2nd album is done. Me and Ross have worked tirelessly together on it this past year and I’m really proud of the outcome.”

Can’t wait to release new music. The 2nd album is done. Me and Ross have worked tirelessly together on it this past year and I’m really proud of the outcome. Off to @Reeperbahn_Fest and @levitationfr a hellish drive but it’ll be worth it. We’ve missed you Europe xx pic.twitter.com/3PfTUnUUqi — Working Mens Club (@work1ngmensclub) September 22, 2021

Ahead of the release of the new album, which is unconfirmed thus far, Working Men’s Club are set to head out on a headline UK tour in November, culminating with a show at Brixton Electric in London. Tickets are on sale now here.

See the upcoming dates below:

NOVEMBER 2021

Sunday 7 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Monday 8 – Cardiff, The Globe

Wednesday 10 – Bristol, The Fleece

Thursday 11 – Leeds, Stylus

Friday 12 – Manchester, The Ritz

Saturday 13 – Glasgow, Garage (Stag & Dagger)

Sunday 14 – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele (Stag & Dagger)

Tuesday 16 – Dundee, Beat Generator

Wednesday 17 – Newcastle, St Doms

Thursday 18 – Sheffield, Leadmill

Friday 19 – Birmingham, Academy 2

Tuesday 23 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Wednesday 24 – Oxford, Academy 2

Thursday 25 – London, Brixton Electric

Advertisement

Reviewing Working Men’s Club’s self-titled debut album, NME wrote: “Cycling through the conflicting emotions that come from living in a society that’s set itself on fire, ‘Working Men’s Club’ is an attention-demanding debut that couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Hope, despair, destruction and the desire for new beginnings, their chaotic energy makes perfect sense in these strange times.”