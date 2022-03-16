Wormrot announce new album with single, ‘Behind Closed Doors’

Singaporean grindcore stalwarts Wormrot have shared a new single, ‘Behind Closed Doors’ and announced their upcoming album, ‘Hiss’.

‘Behind Closed Doors’ arrived on streaming platforms on Wednesday (March 16) alongside a music video of the trio performing the song at Snakeweed Studios, where they recorded the track and album.

Watch the music video for ‘Behind Closed Doors’ below.

‘Behind Closed Doors’ serves as the first teaser of the grindcore band’s fourth studio album, ‘Hiss’. It is currently slated for a July 8 release via Earache Records, with physical pre-orders for CD, vinyl, cassette tape and merch bundles available here.

‘Hiss’ sees the band expand upon their sound, with vocalist Arif learning to adapt his singing style after damaging his vocal cords, and guitarist Rasyid experimenting with new guitar effects. The album will also feature strings from 18-year old violinist Myra Choo, per a press release.

‘Hiss’ will end a six-year gap between albums for the grindcore trio, who last released the album ‘Voices’ in 2016. Find the album cover and tracklist of the 21-song, 33-minute album below, as revealed on Apple Music.

The tracklist for ‘Hiss’ is: