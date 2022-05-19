Wormrot release new single ‘Weeping Willow’ and three-song music video ‘Grieve Trilogy’

Singaporean grindcore band Wormrot have released ‘Weeping Willow’, a new single from their upcoming album ‘Hiss’.

The band released the single yesterday (May 18) alongside a three-song music video titled ‘Grieve Trilogy’, which tells a continuous narrative through three songs from ‘Hiss’: ‘Grieve’, ‘Weeping Willow’, and ‘Voiceless Choir’.

The music video itself tells the story of a grieving woman hunting down the corrupt cops who killed her lover, which guitarist Rasyid describes as a “tribute to ’70s Japanese crime movies and two of Singapore’s own TV series Triple 9 and Crimewatch“.

The band’s upcoming fourth album, ‘Hiss’ is scheduled for release on July 8 via Earache Records. Wormrot announced the record with the single ‘Behind Closed Doors’ in March. The band also gave fans a look at a new unreleased track, ‘When Talking Fails, It’s Time For Violence’, in a live performance for Snakeweed Studios later that month.

‘Hiss’ will be the first album in six years from the grindcore trio, who last released the album ‘Voices’ in 2016.

In related news, Wormrot guitarist Rasyid’s side project Marijannah released a new EP, ‘Music From and Inspired by GiantLands’, on March 25. The EP also serves as the official soundtrack for tabletop roleplaying game GiantLands.