Wu-Tang Clan announce 2024 Las Vegas residency launching on Super Bowl weekend

Wu-Tang Clan have announced a Las Vegas residency for 2024 that is due to launch on Super Bowl weekend.

The US hip-hop collective will be performing ‘The Saga Continues… The Las Vegas Residency’ at the Theater at Virgin Hotels, with the first two shows taking place on February 9 and 10, 2024 ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday 11.

The following two shows will be on March 22 and 23, with more residency dates set to be announced in the coming months.

General sale tickets go live 10am PST on Friday, December 15 from here.

Super Bowl LVIII weekend will see Usher take to the stage for the Half Time show.

Speaking to The New York Times, RZA explained how the group hope their residency encourages more hip-hop artists to perform in Vegas.

“I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I—in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers—can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” he said.

This time last year, Wu-Tang Clan released a new book called Legacy that came encased in a 400-pound steel chamber and was limited to just 36 copies.

The coffee table book was a strictly limited edition item, which was been published to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s seminal 1993 album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’.

The 300-page leather-bound book features never-before-seen photos of all 10 members of the group.

Earlier in the year, ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ was archived in the Library Of Congress, alongside A Tribe Called Quest’s ‘Low End Theory’ and Alicia Keys’ ‘Songs In A Minor’.