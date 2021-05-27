Wu-Tang Clan to perform with Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wu-Tang Clan will perform with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

The hip-hop icons will be backed by the symphony orchestra alongside OutKast’s Big Boi and DJ Chris Karns. Dubbed the Wu-Tang Clan Experience, the show is scheduled for August 13. Tickets are available via AXS.

NEW SHOW: From the slums of Shaolin, @WuTangClan strike #RedRocksCO again with the Colorado Symphony + Big Boi and Chris Karns on Aug. 13, 2021 👐 Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/fLqnWjExf5 — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 17, 2021

The US state of Colorado has begun to lift COVID restrictions on live shows, with full capacity events allowed after June 21.

Wu-Tang Clan have scheduled a similar show in Detroit for 2022, where they will perform their debut album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The musical performance will accompany a live screening of the 1978 martial arts film The 36 Chambers of Shaolin.

In March, Wu-Tang Clan announced a new photography book encased in a 400-pound steel chamber. Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, strictly limited to 36 copies, is billed as “the biggest and rarest book in the history of hip-hop”.

The group’s leader, RZA, is set to release a new album later this year under the Bobby Digital moniker. ‘Bobby Digital: Digital Potions’ will be his follow-up to 1998’s ‘Bobby Digital in Stereo’.

Wu-Tang member Inspectah Deck recently released ‘Super What?’ as part of the group Czarface. The album was a collaboration with the late MF DOOM and the rapper’s first posthumously released record.