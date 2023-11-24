EXO’s Chen and Xiumin, Highlight join line-up of ‘X-Mas Festival Open Air #2’ in Hanoi

EXO members Chen and Xiumin, K-pop boyband Highlight and more have joined the line-up of ‘X-Mas Festival Open Air #2’ in Hanoi, Vietnam.

READ MORE: Every EXO song ranked in order of greatness



Concert organiser BOM Entertainment has revealed the final line-up for its upcoming ‘X-Mas Festival Open Air #2’ event, which will take place in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi from December 23 to 24.

Day one of the festival will feature appearances from K-pop boybands Highlight, INFINITE and The Wind, as well as girl group TRI.BE. They will be joined by EXO members Chen and Xiumin, duo Super Junior D&E, along with local artists Chi Pu and Tăng Duy Tân.

Advertisement

Day two of ‘X-Mas Festival Open Air #2’ will see the return of both Highlight and The Wind. They will be joined by 2PM member Jun. K and Nichkhun, former TVXQ! singer Kim Jae-joong and duo MAMAMOO+, with homegrown favourites Tóc Tiên and Đức Phúc rounding out the line-up.

‘X-Mas Festival Open Air #2’ will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium on December 23 and 24. Keep tabs on this page more the latest ticketing information.

🔥 K-POP Festival OPEN AIR #2 – SẴN SÀNG BÙNG NỔ GIỮA ĐÊM ĐÔNG HÀ NỘI💝 Sau bao ngày chờ đợi, danh sách dàn line-up của… Posted by BOM Entertainment on Thursday, November 23, 2023

In other touring news, K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have added new dates to their 2023 and 2024 ‘Fate’ world tour. The upcoming shows include stops Seoul, Taipei, Singapore and Macau, all set to take place in early-2024.

Elsewhere, IVE have announced the stops and dates for their upcoming 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour, including Asia, US, Europe, Latin America and Australia legs.